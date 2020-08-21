PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of PRA Health Sciences worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after buying an additional 983,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after purchasing an additional 729,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after purchasing an additional 167,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 753,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 162,550 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.