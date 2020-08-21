Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,937 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Crocs worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.1% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $38.71 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, CL King lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.