Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $60.10 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,853. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

