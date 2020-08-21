ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of ABM Industries worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $84,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

