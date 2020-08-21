Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.22 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 113.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,619 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

