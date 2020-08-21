Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tiffany & Co. worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

