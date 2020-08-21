Alps Advisors Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 171.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 818,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after buying an additional 515,080 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,046 shares of company stock worth $4,287,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

