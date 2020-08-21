Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 176,424 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 102,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ONB opened at $14.18 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.