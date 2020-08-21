Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.69 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 899,837 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

