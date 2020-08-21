Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Seattle Genetics worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at $33,737,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,345 shares of company stock worth $30,147,594 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

