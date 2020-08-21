Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

