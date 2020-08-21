Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,431,000 after acquiring an additional 366,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 107.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

