Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,016 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.23.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

