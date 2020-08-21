AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in July

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMADY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

Shares of AMADY opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.