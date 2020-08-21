Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 732,671 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,756 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

