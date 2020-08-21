Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.14

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 368424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.