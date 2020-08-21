IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,670 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 240.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 24,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 25,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS:IYZ opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.