Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

