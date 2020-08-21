Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

