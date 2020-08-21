Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.71

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.71 and last traded at C$74.49, with a volume of 105526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.07.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,760. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,529. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,408.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

