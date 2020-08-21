Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.50

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 1727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,839.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,496,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 261,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2,266.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 179,073 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 136,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 405,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

