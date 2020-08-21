Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.66. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 81,930 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

