Analysts Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Southwest Gas posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

