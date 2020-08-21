Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $85,250.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $82,450.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $85,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

