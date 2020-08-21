Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 43,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,116,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

