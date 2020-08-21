Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 2,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

EYPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

