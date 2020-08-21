Targa Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,197 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,208% compared to the average daily volume of 703 put options.

TRGP opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

