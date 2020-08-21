Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,596% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $482.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.44. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

