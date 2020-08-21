Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,228 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coherent by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Coherent by 767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
