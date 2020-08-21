Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,228 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coherent by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Coherent by 767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

