Unum Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,082% compared to the typical daily volume of 524 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,924,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,419,000 after buying an additional 2,134,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 1,997,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 1,446,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,048,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 905,084 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.