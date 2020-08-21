Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Barclays

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

