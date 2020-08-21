Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $330.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.96. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The company has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 437,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.