Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $64.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CREE. Citigroup began coverage on Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

