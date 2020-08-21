Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $819,492.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,922.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,632,243. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.