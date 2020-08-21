Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 113,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 270,145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,450.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of LNC opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

