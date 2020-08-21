Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,799 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. TheStreet lowered shares of Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

