Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $56.11 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

