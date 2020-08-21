Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 265.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 155.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,009.01, a PEG ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

