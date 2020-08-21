Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,969 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

