Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,011,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.