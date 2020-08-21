Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,875 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

NYSE RNR opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

