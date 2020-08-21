Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 135,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

