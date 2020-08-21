IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 30.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,890,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NYSE IAA opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

