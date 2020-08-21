Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,764,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 203,410 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.
MOH opened at $189.96 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.69.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
