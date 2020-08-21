Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 344,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 287,993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

