Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,108 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

