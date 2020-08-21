Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

