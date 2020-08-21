Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,767 shares of company stock worth $2,404,074. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

