Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Banco Santander lowered shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Credicorp stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The firm had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

