Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,215 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.